Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police make arrest after rocks thrown through windows at 5 businesses in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 24, 2022 10:54 am
Downtown Galt in Cambridge, Ont. View image in full screen
Downtown Galt in Cambridge, Ont. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police have made an arrest after two men were spotted throwing rocks through businesses in the downtown area of Cambridge early Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the area around Main and Water streets after the incident was reported just before 6 a.m.

Read more: SIU investigates injury of man in Ayr after Waterloo police answer distress call

Police say officers found a man holding a couple of buckets full of rocks.

Trending Stories

After a brief foot chase, the officers were able to arrest the suspect. Police say a second man is still outstanding.

Read more: 1 boy arrested, another taken to hospital after fight at Kitchener elementary school

Story continues below advertisement

Police say windows at five different businesses in the area were smashed as a result of the spree.

They say a 38-year-old Cambridge man is facing a number of charges, including mischief under $5,000 (four counts), mischief over $5,000 and assaulting a peace officer.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo news tagWaterloo Regional Police tagCambridge news tagWaterloo crime tagCambridge tagCambridge crime taggalt Cambridge tagMain Street Cambridge tagDowntown Cambridge tagWater Street Cambridge tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers