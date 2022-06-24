Police make arrest after rocks thrown through windows at 5 businesses in Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Waterloo Regional Police have made an arrest after two men were spotted throwing rocks through businesses in the downtown area of Cambridge early Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the area around Main and Water streets after the incident was reported just before 6 a.m.

Read more: SIU investigates injury of man in Ayr after Waterloo police answer distress call

Police say officers found a man holding a couple of buckets full of rocks.

After a brief foot chase, the officers were able to arrest the suspect. Police say a second man is still outstanding.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say windows at five different businesses in the area were smashed as a result of the spree.

They say a 38-year-old Cambridge man is facing a number of charges, including mischief under $5,000 (four counts), mischief over $5,000 and assaulting a peace officer.