Crime

3 Kitchener teens charged after series of violent robberies across Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 24, 2022 10:14 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police say they charged three youths from Kitchener in connection with more than a dozen violent robberies that have occurred in Waterloo Region and Oxford County since last October.

According to police, there were 15 robberies at pharmacies, banks and cell phone retailers in Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge and Drumbo in which the thieves made off with cash and merchandise.

Read more: 1 boy arrested, another taken to hospital after fight at Kitchener elementary school

They say the youths used weapons, including guns, during the heists.

The first two youths, who were 16 and 17 years of age, were arrested on May 26, while another 16-year-old was arrested on June 4.

Read more: Police called to Kitchener elementary school after threatening ‘prank’ call

They say the youths face numerous charges, including robbery with a firearm; possession of stolen property over $5,000; disguise with intent; robbery with a weapon; robbery; and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence. In addition, one of the 16-year-olds is also facing a number of weapons-related charges.

Police say they also seized a loaded handgun, ammunition, over $100,000 worth of stolen cell phones and four stolen vehicles, valued at over $100,000.

