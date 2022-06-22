COVID-19: HKPR reports death in Haliburton County, 8 new hospitalized cases over past week

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported a death and 31 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week as total active cases saw a slight increase, according to data released on Wednesday afternoon.

The health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard — now updated each Wednesday — reported the following data for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County as of 2:15 p.m. Wednesday:

Active lab-confirmed cases: 33 — up from 29 reported on June 15 and 60 reported on June 8. The 31 new cases include 14 each in the City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County. Among the 33 active cases, there are 17 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (six more), 13 in Northumberland County (one more) and three in Haliburton County (three less).

The province and health unit note that due to restrictions in provincial testing, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 112 lab-confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths since the pandemic was declared — one new death since June 15. There have been 48 lab-confirmed COVID-19-related deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction in 2022 to date: 26 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (unchanged), 17 in Northumberland County (unchanged) and five in Haliburton County (one more with a death in the Municipality of Dysart et al).

From March 2020 to December 2021, there were 63 lab-confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths reported. On March 11, 2022, four cases previously reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes were removed from the health unit’s database to align with changes in provincial reporting.

Hospitalized cases: 150 reported so far in 2022 — eight new admissions since June 15 — with 70 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (four more), 69 in Northumberland County (two more) and 11 in Haliburton County (two more). There have been 29 intensive care unit admissions in 2022 — unchanged since June 15. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported five inpatients as of noon Wednesday. Of the five cases, two cite COVID-19 as the primary cause of admission.

The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, ICU admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: 5,681 lab-confirmed cases in 2022 and 9,461 total cases since the pandemic was first declared. Kawartha Lakes has led 2022 totals with 2,790 cases. In Northumberland County, Cobourg leads municipalities with 659 cases this year.

Vaccination

Vaccination data released this week:

Eligible residents (age five and older): 85.7 per cent with one dose, 83.2 per cent with two doses.

85.7 per cent with one dose, 83.2 per cent with two doses. Adults (age 18 and older): 88.9 per cent with one dose, 87.4 per cent with two doses, 62.2 per cent with three doses.

88.9 per cent with one dose, 87.4 per cent with two doses, 62.2 per cent with three doses. Doses administered: 159,179 first doses (62 more since June 15); 154,203 second doses (up by 92) and 102,173 third doses (up by 150).

Vaccination: The health unit continues to host vaccine clinics across its jurisdiction. Visit the health unit’s website for an active list.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.” No new outbreaks were reported over the past seven days.

There is one active outbreak as of Wednesday afternoon:

Extendicare Haliburton long-term care home in Haliburton: Declared June 1.

Outbreaks deemed over, since June 15:

Rosewood Estates Retirement Home in Cobourg: Declared May 30 and lifted on June 17.