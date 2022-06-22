Menu

Crime

Man, woman from Niagara Region charged in Burlington carjacking

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 22, 2022 2:41 pm
Halton Regional Police have charged a pair from the St. Catharines area for a carjacking in Burlington. View image in full screen
Halton Regional Police have charged a pair from the St. Catharines area for a carjacking in Burlington. File / Halton Regional Police

A man and woman from Niagara Region are facing charges in connection with a brazen afternoon carjacking in Burlington on Tuesday, according to Halton Police.

Detectives say a 2020 Range Rover was the vehicle taken at gunpoint when a woman attempted to leave an office parking lot in the area of North Service Road and Burloak Drive.

“The victim was approached by a male suspect holding a firearm and was ordered out of the vehicle,” a Halton police spokesperson said in a release.

“A second suspect was waiting in a grey Dodge Journey. Both suspects fled the area in the stolen Range Rover and the Dodge Journey.

Investigators say no one was hurt in the incident.

Read more: Halton police recover $2.2M in pickups and SUVs amid GTA theft ring bust

Story continues below advertisement

The stolen vehicle was later recovered by police after it was involved in a collision near Upper Middle Road and Sutton Drive.

A male suspect was arrested by Halton police not far from the crash site and a firearm was recovered from the stolen SUV.

The female suspect was arrested just after 5:30 p.m., when the Dodge Journey was spotted by police at Appleby Line and Mainway.

A 22-year-old man from St. Catharines is facing six charges including robbery with a firearm, theft of property and failing to stop at an accident.

The 21-year-old woman from Welland is facing three charges connected with robbery and theft.

