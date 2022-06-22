Man, woman from Niagara Region charged in Burlington carjacking

Send this page to someone via email

A man and woman from Niagara Region are facing charges in connection with a brazen afternoon carjacking in Burlington on Tuesday, according to Halton Police.

Detectives say a 2020 Range Rover was the vehicle taken at gunpoint when a woman attempted to leave an office parking lot in the area of North Service Road and Burloak Drive.

“The victim was approached by a male suspect holding a firearm and was ordered out of the vehicle,” a Halton police spokesperson said in a release.

“A second suspect was waiting in a grey Dodge Journey. Both suspects fled the area in the stolen Range Rover and the Dodge Journey.

Investigators say no one was hurt in the incident.

The stolen vehicle was later recovered by police after it was involved in a collision near Upper Middle Road and Sutton Drive.

A male suspect was arrested by Halton police not far from the crash site and a firearm was recovered from the stolen SUV.

The female suspect was arrested just after 5:30 p.m., when the Dodge Journey was spotted by police at Appleby Line and Mainway.

A 22-year-old man from St. Catharines is facing six charges including robbery with a firearm, theft of property and failing to stop at an accident.

The 21-year-old woman from Welland is facing three charges connected with robbery and theft.