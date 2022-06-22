Morning news rewind: Wednesday, June 22

Send this page to someone via email

Safety on the South Saskatchewan River, West Nile virus risk, and why many are delaying retirement.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, June 22, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Staying safe when out and about the South Saskatchewan River

The South Saskatchewan River offers the opportunity for fun on the water or enjoying the scenery during a walk.

However, it can be dangerous if safety precautions are not taken and the river is not respected.

Fire Marshal Brian Conway goes over the dangers that lurk below the surface and steps to take to ensure personal safety.

3:29 Staying safe when out and about the South Saskatchewan River Staying safe when out and about the South Saskatchewan River

Risk of contracting West Nile virus in Saskatchewan

Rain throughout June is making for ideal breeding conditions for probably our least favorite part of summer — mosquitoes.

While most are merely nuisance mosquitoes, some breeds can be dangerous.

Saskatchewan’s deputy medical officer, Dr. Julie Krzyzewski, discusses the risk of West Nile virus in the province.

4:18 Risk of contracting the West Nile virus in Saskatchewan Risk of contracting the West Nile virus in Saskatchewan

Retirement delayed: more Canadians opting to stay in the workforce longer

There is a lot working against those who may have had their sights set on retirement in the not-too-distant future.

A national survey finds more than half of Canadians 55 and older are delaying retirement, meaning they will stay in the workforce longer than anticipated.

Michelle Katz, a licensed insolvency trustee with Bromwich and Smith, looks at the factors as to why many are delaying retirement.

4:32 Retirement delayed: more Canadians opting to stay in the work force longer Retirement delayed: more Canadians opting to stay in the work force longer

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, June 22

Lots of sunshine to start the day and warming up into the mid-20s.

1:42 Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, June 22 Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, June 22