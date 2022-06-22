Lindsay, Ont. man arrested for assault at Wellington Street bridge: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Lindsay, Ont., man was arrested following an altercation at a bridge in the town on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 12:50 p.m., officers were called to a William Street North address for a reported assault.

Police say the victim was walking over the Wellington Street bridge when a known man pulled his vehicle over and approached him. The suspect punched the victim several times, resulting in minor injuries, police said.

The suspect was soon located and taken into custody.

Daniel Walton, 32, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with assault.

Story continues below advertisement

He was later released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Aug. 4, police said Wednesday.

2:03 Peterborough region hits top 5 for marine, ATV, motorcycle and snowmobile deaths: OPP Peterborough region hits top 5 for marine, ATV, motorcycle and snowmobile deaths: OPP – Jun 14, 2022