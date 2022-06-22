Menu

Crime

Lindsay, Ont. man arrested for assault at Wellington Street bridge: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 22, 2022 11:04 am
Police in Lindsay arrested a man following an assault on June 21, 2022. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay arrested a man following an assault on June 21, 2022. Global News Peterborough file

A Lindsay, Ont., man was arrested following an altercation at a bridge in the town on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 12:50 p.m., officers were called to a William Street North address for a reported assault.

Police say the victim was walking over the Wellington Street bridge when a known man pulled his vehicle over and approached him. The suspect punched the victim several times, resulting in minor injuries, police said.

The suspect was soon located and taken into custody.

Daniel Walton, 32, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with assault.

He was later released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Aug. 4, police said Wednesday.

Assault tagCity of Kawartha Lakes tagKawartha Lakes taglindsay tagCity of Kawartha Lakes Police Service tagLindsay Ontario tagLindsay Ont tagassault arrest tagWellington Street bridge tag

