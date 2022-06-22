More than 100 teens were at house party where 3 people were shot, 1 stabbed: Durham police

Send this page to someone via email

More than 100 teens were at a house party in Clarington, Ont., last weekend where three people were shot and one stabbed, police say.

Durham Regional Police said that on Sunday at around 1:45 a.m., officers responded to an armed person call in the area of Newtonville Road and Concession Road 4.

Responding officers found three victims with gunshot wounds. One person went to a local hospital with a stab wound.

Police previously said one of the shooting victims was grazed by a bullet.

Two shooting victims remain in hospital but are expected to make a full recovery, police said Wednesday.

Investigators described the suspect vehicle as a white or silver compact sedan, which was parked at the home just prior to the incident.

It then fled west on Concession Road 4 towards Highway 115 with “several suspects” sometime between 1:35 a.m. and 1:45 a.m., police said.

“Police are aware that there were more than one hundred teens at this party and are appealing to any witnesses that may have video evidence to come forward,” officers said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1614 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.