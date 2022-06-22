Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

More than 100 teens were at house party where 3 people were shot, 1 stabbed: Durham police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 22, 2022 10:53 am
Police said the incident happened in the area of Newtonville Road and Concession Road 4. View image in full screen
Police said the incident happened in the area of Newtonville Road and Concession Road 4. Global News

More than 100 teens were at a house party in Clarington, Ont., last weekend where three people were shot and one stabbed, police say.

Durham Regional Police said that on Sunday at around 1:45 a.m., officers responded to an armed person call in the area of Newtonville Road and Concession Road 4.

Responding officers found three victims with gunshot wounds. One person went to a local hospital with a stab wound.

Read more: 2 shot, 1 stabbed in Clarington, Ont.: police

Police previously said one of the shooting victims was grazed by a bullet.

Trending Stories

Two shooting victims remain in hospital but are expected to make a full recovery, police said Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators described the suspect vehicle as a white or silver compact sedan, which was parked at the home just prior to the incident.

Read more: Police investigating after armed carjacking in Toronto’s North York area

It then fled west on Concession Road 4 towards Highway 115 with “several suspects” sometime between 1:35 a.m. and 1:45 a.m., police said.

“Police are aware that there were more than one hundred teens at this party and are appealing to any witnesses that may have video evidence to come forward,” officers said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1614 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagdurham region tagclarington tagdurham region crime tagClarington shooting tagDurham Region stabbing tagDurham Region shooting tagClarington stabbing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers