Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch for Peterborough region on Wedesday

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Peterborough region.

In a statement issued at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.

“These storms are capable of producing strong wind gusts of 80 km/h, hail size up to 2 cm and heavy rain,” the statement says.

Regions impacted include Peterborough, Peterborough County, City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Bancroft area.

Environment Canada says you should seek shelter you hear thunder as storm winds can toss loose objects or down trees.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors,” the statement says.