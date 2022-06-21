Menu

Crime

Handgun brandished outside Merritt, B.C. high school, 2 arrested say police

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 21, 2022 6:28 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
Police say two people were arrested on Monday afternoon after a handgun was brandished outside a high school in Merritt, B.C. Global News / File

Two men are in custody, say police, after a handgun was brandished outside a high school in B.C.’s Interior.

Police in Merritt, B.C., say the incident happened on Monday afternoon following a report that a man had brandished the gun outside of Merritt Secondary School.

“The school immediately went into lockdown,” said Merritt RCMP, adding “officers were able to quickly locate and arrest two suspects outside of the school.”

Read more: National handgun ‘freeze’ among new firearm regulations proposed by Ottawa

“We recognize how terrifying an incident like this is for all involved, including parents,” Sgt. Josh Roda said of the 3 p.m. incident.

“Please be assured we put our children’s lives above all else and will do everything we can to keep them safe.”

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.

