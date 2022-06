Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man in his 20s has been transported to hospital via an emergency run after he was stabbed in the city’s northwest end.

Police said the stabbing happened near Kendleton Drive and John Garland just before noon on Tuesday.

Paramedics said they took a man to hospital in serious but stable condition.

There was no suspect description.

Police said anyone with information is asked to contact them.

STABBING:

Kendleton Dr + John Garland Blvd

11:51am

– Police are on scene with @TorontoMedics

– Victim located with a stab wound

– Man in his 20s is being transported to hospital via emergency run

– No suspect info at this time#GO1176738

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 21, 2022

