Man wanted for alleged sexual assault at Bay, Gerrard in Toronto: police

Police are seeking public help for a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said they responded to a call on June 1 in the area of Bay Street and Gerrard Street West.

Police said a woman was walking north along Bay Street, just past the Gerrard Street intersection, when a man approached her and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Another citizen who attempted to help the woman was also assaulted by the man, police said.

The suspect is described as medium build with long, brown hair. He was seen carrying a food delivery bag and wearing dark pants. He also wore a dark shirt and light backwards cap, police said.

An image was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or Toronto police.

Man wanted in a Sexual Assault investigation. TPS/Handout