Kelowna, B.C. RCMP seek public assistance in sexual assault investigation

Police in Kelowna, B.C., are seeking the public’s help as they investigate an alleged sexual assault.

According to the RCMP, a woman walking along Springfield Road and Hollywood Road South on Monday was followed and then assaulted by a stranger between 12:20 and 1:20 p.m.

“Upon police attendance, frontline officers spoke with the woman, who reported that she was forced towards Mission Creek along Hollywood Road South and was sexually assaulted,” said Kelowna RCMP.

Police say the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-20s with black hair, a well-groomed beard and a partially shaved right eyebrow. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up puffy jacket, a white t-shirt and green silk sweatpants.

“Investigators from the Kelowna RCMP Sex Crimes Unit are actively canvassing the area for video surveillance in an effort to identify and locate the suspect,” said Cpl. Tim Russell.

Anyone with information, or possible dashcam footage, is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

