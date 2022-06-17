Menu

Lifestyle

Crime Stoppers Guelph Wellington holds online auction of unclaimed items

Proceeds to go help pay tipsters and operate organization.
By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted June 17, 2022 1:31 pm
Crime Stoppers Guelph Wellington holds online auction of unclaimed items - image
File

An upcoming online auction offers a great chance to get a deal and support Crime Stoppers Guelph Wellington.

The items up for bid were seized by Wellington County OPP through investigations and police were not able to return them to their rightful owners.

Among the unclaimed items are bicycles, electronics, tools and collectables.

READ MORE: Pride flags, decorations vandalized throughout Wellington and Perth counties, OPP say

Trending Stories

In a news release, Crime Stoppers Guelph Wellington says fundraising has been a challenge in the last couple of years, and the money raised will go to help operate the program and set up rewards for tipsters.

The online auction is on right now and goes until 6 p.m. on June 22.

To participate, visit the Parr Auctions website.

Story continues below advertisement

 

