Cyclist seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Whitby: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 16, 2022 4:06 pm
A Durham Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police cruiser. Global News

A cyclist suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Whitby, police say.

Durham Regional Police said on Thursday at around 6:10 a.m., officers received a report that a cyclist had been struck in the Thickson Road North and Carnwith Drive East area.

Police said both the cyclist and motor vehicle were travelling southbound on Thickson Road North when the cyclist was struck.

Read more: Cyclist dead following collision with SUV in St. Catharines

Officers said the victim, a 47-year-old woman, was transported to a Toronto trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said she is in stable condition.

According to police, the driver remained on scene.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

