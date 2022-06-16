Waterloo man faces charges after officers answer handgun call

Waterloo Regional Police say a man was charged after a firearm incident near Conestoga Mall in Waterloo on Tuesday.
According to police, officers were called to the area around King Street North and Conestogo Road after a man was seen with a handgun.
They say the officers arrested a man on the Conestoga Station ION LRT platform.
The officers conducted a search and found a replica firearm.
A 30-year-old man from Waterloo has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of an identity document.
