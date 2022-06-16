Waterloo man faces charges after officers answer handgun call

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a man was charged after a firearm incident near Conestoga Mall in Waterloo on Tuesday.

According to police, officers were called to the area around King Street North and Conestogo Road after a man was seen with a handgun.

They say the officers arrested a man on the Conestoga Station ION LRT platform.

The officers conducted a search and found a replica firearm.

A 30-year-old man from Waterloo has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of an identity document.

