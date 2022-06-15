Mississauga man charged in connection with Brampton, Ont. homicide investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a man has been charged with murder in connection with a homicide investigation in Brampton, Ont.

Peel Regional Police said on April 30 at around 1:24 a.m., officers received reports that a person had been shot inside of a restaurant in the Kennedy Road and Sandalwood Parkway area.

Police said officers found a 30-year-old man inside who was suffering from “multiple gunshot wounds.”

Officers said he was taken to a trauma centre where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have identified the victim as 30-year-old Ricardo Bryan.

According to police, on June 14, 26-year-old Carl Anthony Khan from Mississauga was arrested.

Police said he has been charged with first degree murder and was held for a bail hearing on Wednesday.

Anyone with information, or who may have dashcam or other video footage of the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

