Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Mississauga man charged in connection with Brampton, Ont. homicide investigation: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 15, 2022 3:52 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Police say a man has been charged with murder in connection with a homicide investigation in Brampton, Ont.

Peel Regional Police said on April 30 at around 1:24 a.m., officers received reports that a person had been shot inside of a restaurant in the Kennedy Road and Sandalwood Parkway area.

Police said officers found a 30-year-old man inside who was suffering from “multiple gunshot wounds.”

Officers said he was taken to a trauma centre where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have identified the victim as 30-year-old Ricardo Bryan.

Read more: 33-year-old man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Toronto homicide

According to police, on June 14, 26-year-old Carl Anthony Khan from Mississauga was arrested.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police said he has been charged with first degree murder and was held for a bail hearing on Wednesday.

Anyone with information, or who may have dashcam or other video footage of the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Durham police are investigating the region’s 7th homicide of the year' Durham police are investigating the region’s 7th homicide of the year
Durham police are investigating the region’s 7th homicide of the year – Jun 7, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagShooting tagBrampton tagpeel police tagHomicide Investigation tagBrampton Crime tagPRP tagKennedy Road tagSandalwood Parkway tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers