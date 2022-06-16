Menu

Okanagan weather: Cloudy, chance of rain for Father’s Day weekend

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted June 16, 2022 2:32 pm
There is a chance of stray sprinkles for Father's Day Sunday. View image in full screen
There is a chance of stray sprinkles for Father's Day on Sunday. SkyTracker Weather

Cloudy, wet weather is rolling back into the Okanagan, with daytime highs on Thursday struggling to get into the upper teens.

For Thursday night, the mercury will dip toward single digits before landing back into the low 20s on Friday afternoon, albeit under cloudy skies and a slight chance of showers.

The risk of pop up showers and storms returns on Saturday. View image in full screen
The risk of pop up showers and storms returns on Saturday. SkyTracker Weather

The weekend will start out on a mostly cloudy note, with a chance of showers on Saturday and an afternoon high around 21 C.

There could be some sprinkles on Father’s Day on Sunday, but the day will be dominated by mostly cloudy skies and an afternoon high of around 22 C.

The risk of showers lingers into the workweek, with daytime highs in the low 20s.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

