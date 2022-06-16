Okanagan weather: Cloudy, chance of rain for Father’s Day weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Cloudy, wet weather is rolling back into the Okanagan, with daytime highs on Thursday struggling to get into the upper teens.

For Thursday night, the mercury will dip toward single digits before landing back into the low 20s on Friday afternoon, albeit under cloudy skies and a slight chance of showers.

View image in full screen The risk of pop up showers and storms returns on Saturday. SkyTracker Weather

The weekend will start out on a mostly cloudy note, with a chance of showers on Saturday and an afternoon high around 21 C.

There could be some sprinkles on Father’s Day on Sunday, but the day will be dominated by mostly cloudy skies and an afternoon high of around 22 C.

The risk of showers lingers into the workweek, with daytime highs in the low 20s.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

