Nova Scotia man dies in single-vehicle crash: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP said a single-vehicle crash took the life of a 30-year-old man from Chester, N.S., late Tuesday.

In a release, police said the crash on Highway 329 in East Point River was reported at around 10:30 p.m.

“RCMP learned that a car had been travelling on Hwy. 329 when it failed to negotiate a curve and came to rest in a ditch,” read the release.

The 30-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was alone in the car.

The highway was closed for several hours for investigation but has since reopened to the public, said RCMP.

“A collision deconstructionist attended the scene,” said the release, adding the investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement