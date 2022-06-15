Break-in suspect found hiding under fallen tree in Lindsay: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces charges following a break and enter at a residence on Tuesday night, police say.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service say that around 9:35 p.m., a witness reported having intervened as a man attempted to break into an apartment complex on Albert Street South.

Police say the suspect fled the area on a bicycle when officers arrived. A search of the area located the man hiding under a fallen tree, police said.

He was found in possession of break-in instruments, police say.

Troy Sprague, 34, of Lindsay, was charged with breaking and entering, possessing of break-in instruments, and failing to comply with a probation order.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on July 21.