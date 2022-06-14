Menu

Canada

Loyalist Township to offer aquatic programs at Kingston facilities

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted June 14, 2022 2:19 pm
Loyalist Township to offer aquatic programs at Kingston facilities - image View image in full screen
Global Kingston

Residents in Loyalist Township will have to drive a little farther to enjoy the use of a recreational pool.

After the closure of its own pool at the W.J. Henderson Recreation Centre in Amherstview March 9, council directed municipal staff to find an alternative solution.

Beginning July 4, aquatics programs will be offered at BGC South East on Bath Road, and the YMCA of Eastern Ontario on Wright Crescent in Kingston.

“I want to thank BGC South East and the YMCA of Eastern Ontario for their commitment to serving the community and for their efforts to form these partnerships with Loyalist Township. Loyalist council and staff remain committed to meeting the aquatics needs of our community and region. Partners such as BGC and the YMCA make this possible,” said Loyalist Township Deputy Mayor Jim Hegadorn.

“Through the support of BGC South East and the YMCA of Eastern Ontario, we’re able to provide our residents with opportunities to participate in swim programs this summer.”

Residents can begin registering for programs June 21.

