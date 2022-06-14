Peterborough police deploy stun gun to make arrest in domestic incident

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police deployed a stun gun to assist in the arrest of a man following a call for a domestic incident in Cavan-Monaghan Township on Monday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 9 p.m., officers responded to a call from an individual concerned about a friend’s safety. Officers then went to a home in Cavan-Monaghan Township to check on the well-being of a woman at the home.

However, police say a man repeatedly tried to block officers from entering and a physical altercation ensued.

Police say officers were unable to gain control of the man and deployed a conducted energy weapon on the individual who was taken into custody.

A female in the home was located and did not require medical attention.

A 41-year-old Cavan Monaghan Township man was charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, assaulting a peace officer, and obstructing a peace officer.

The man was held in custody and will appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday.