Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough police deploy stun gun to make arrest in domestic incident

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 14, 2022 12:20 pm
Peterborough police used a stun gun to assist in the arrest of a man in Cavan-Monaghan Township on June 13, 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough police used a stun gun to assist in the arrest of a man in Cavan-Monaghan Township on June 13, 2022. AP file

Peterborough police deployed a stun gun to assist in the arrest of a man following a call for a domestic incident in Cavan-Monaghan Township on Monday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 9 p.m., officers responded to a call from an individual concerned about a friend’s safety. Officers then went to a home in Cavan-Monaghan Township to check on the well-being of a woman at the home.

However, police say a man repeatedly tried to block officers from entering and a physical altercation ensued.

Read more: Peterborough police make gunpoint arrest after man reported carrying gun in bag

Police say officers were unable to gain control of the man and deployed a conducted energy weapon on the individual who was taken into custody.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

A female in the home was located and did not require medical attention.

A 41-year-old Cavan Monaghan Township man was charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, assaulting a peace officer, and obstructing a peace officer.

The man was held in custody and will appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'Security camera captures man being set alight by stun gun at Florida gas station' Security camera captures man being set alight by stun gun at Florida gas station
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough Police Service tagDomestic Violence tagPeterborough crime tagDomestic Assault tagCavan Monaghan Township tagConducted Energy Weapon tagStun gun tagassault peace officer tagassault officer tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers