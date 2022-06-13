Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Orillia OPP arrest Peterborough man for impaired driving on Highway 11

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 13, 2022 3:37 pm
OPP View image in full screen
Orillia OPP arrested a Peterborough man for impaired driving early on June 13, 2022. Global News File

A Peterborough, Ont., man faces impaired driving charges following a traffic stop by Orillia OPP early Monday.

According to Orillia OPP, just after midnight, officers on patrol stopped a vehicle for stunt driving on Highway 11 in Severn. Police say after speaking with the driver, an impaired driving investigation was launched.

The driver was arrested and transported to the OPP detachment for further investigation.

Read more: 2 dead after ATV, car collide near Alderville First Nation, arrest made: OPP

Shawn Farnham, 29, of Peterborough, was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

Trending Stories

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Orillia on July 5.

Click to play video: 'The impaired driving trial has begun for a man charged with killing an Oakville mother of two, her dog' The impaired driving trial has begun for a man charged with killing an Oakville mother of two, her dog
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired Driving tagDrunk Driving tagImpaired tagStunt driving tagHighway 11 tagOrillia OPP tagPeterborough impaired tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers