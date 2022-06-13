Orillia OPP arrest Peterborough man for impaired driving on Highway 11

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough, Ont., man faces impaired driving charges following a traffic stop by Orillia OPP early Monday.

According to Orillia OPP, just after midnight, officers on patrol stopped a vehicle for stunt driving on Highway 11 in Severn. Police say after speaking with the driver, an impaired driving investigation was launched.

The driver was arrested and transported to the OPP detachment for further investigation.

Shawn Farnham, 29, of Peterborough, was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Orillia on July 5.