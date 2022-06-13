Man dead after Vaughan crash on 407 exit ramp

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say a man has died following a two-car crash in Vaughan on Saturday.

Police said the crash happened at around 10:35 a.m. on the Highway 407 exit ramp at Keele Street in Vaughan.

Investigators said an Acura crashed with a Mazda CX9 that had three occupants inside — a driver and two 12-year-old children.

The driver of the Acura suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead in hospital, police said.

Meanwhile, the driver and two children were all taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“Investigators are appealing to any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police or anyone who may have dashcam footage or residential video surveillance of the collision, to please come forward,” police said.

