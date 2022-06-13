Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man dead after Vaughan crash on 407 exit ramp

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 13, 2022 11:37 am
York Regional Police officer. View image in full screen
York Regional Police officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

York Regional Police say a man has died following a two-car crash in Vaughan on Saturday.

Police said the crash happened at around 10:35 a.m. on the Highway 407 exit ramp at Keele Street in Vaughan.

Investigators said an Acura crashed with a Mazda CX9 that had three occupants inside — a driver and two 12-year-old children.

Trending Stories

The driver of the Acura suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead in hospital, police said.

Read more: 2 dead after dump truck collides with Toyota Corolla in York Region: police

Meanwhile, the driver and two children were all taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“Investigators are appealing to any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police or anyone who may have dashcam footage or residential video surveillance of the collision, to please come forward,” police said.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal Collision tagYork Regional Police tagVaughan tagKeele Street tagvaughan crash tagvaughan collision tagcrash Vaughan tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers