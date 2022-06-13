Menu

Traffic

Driver airlifted following ATV crash in Port Hope: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 13, 2022 9:29 am
opp patch View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP say an ATV driver suffered serious injuries following a crash near Port Hope on June 11, 2022. The Canadian Press file

One person suffered serious injuries following an ATV crash in the Port Hope area on the weekend.

The ATV crash occurred in the area of County Road 2 and Sawmill Road, just west of Port Hope, around 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, Northumberland OPP said.

Read more: 2 dead after ATV, car collide near Alderville First Nation, arrest made: OPP

Police said the ATV operator was first taken to hospital from the scene by ambulance. Due to serious injuries, the driver was then airlifted by Ornge to another unnamed medical facility.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, OPP said.

