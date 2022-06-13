Driver airlifted following ATV crash in Port Hope: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

One person suffered serious injuries following an ATV crash in the Port Hope area on the weekend.

The ATV crash occurred in the area of County Road 2 and Sawmill Road, just west of Port Hope, around 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, Northumberland OPP said.

Police said the ATV operator was first taken to hospital from the scene by ambulance. Due to serious injuries, the driver was then airlifted by Ornge to another unnamed medical facility.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, OPP said.

