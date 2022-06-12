GardenWorks Penticton helps bring OSNS Learning Garden to life

Send this page to someone via email

Every spring, GardenWorks Penticton stops by the OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre to help bring their “Learning Garden” to life.

According to OSNS, many kids with developmental challenges are sensitive to certain foods, and getting them to eat nutritious foods can be hard. That’s where GardenWorks comes in.

“Along with the fun of getting dirty, gardening helps children learn valuable lessons about patience, care and responsibility,” said the OSNS press release.

“Gardening provides an opportunity to learn about nature, practice cooperation and learn where food comes from.”

This time around, GardenWorks Penticton brought a variety of vegetables to plant with the kids.

Once the vegetables are ready to be picked, the kids get to learn about healthy eating in the Valley First Teaching Kitchen within the centre.

“Children who are introduced to gardening at an early age can reap the benefits for a lifetime,” said OSNS physiotherapist Jackie Duncan.

“Gardening stimulates their large motor skills through bending, squatting, stretching, digging, lifting, pushing and pulling.”

OSNS added that they are thankful for the ongoing support from GardenWorks and were thrilled to have Scott Austin from GardenWorks back this year to help out.

“The kids absolutely love this day and look forward to it every year. All of us at the Centre are so grateful for the opportunity that allows our kids to learn about gardening early in life,” said OSNS philanthropy associate Megan Windeler.

Since 1978, OSNS has been helping children with developmental challenges. More than 1,600 children visit the centre annually.

“With support from community-minded services clubs, businesses and individuals, we work every day to change the trajectory of children facing challenges,” added the OSNS press release.

