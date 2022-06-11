Alert issued in Penticton for street drug containing high levels of fentanyl

Send this page to someone via email

An alert for a street-level drug containing a high level of fentanyl has been issued for Penticton.

Interior Health says the drug is being sold as ‘down,’ and that it looks like a beige chunk.

The drug is said to contain high levels of fentanyl and fentanyl-like substances.

The health agency says this drug comes with a high risk of overdose and death. If someone decides to consume this drug, IHA says users are advised to carry naloxone and know how to use it.

The drug alert will be in effect until June 17.

A list of steps on how to prevent an overdose can be found on the Interior Health website.

