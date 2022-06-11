Menu

Health

Alert issued in Penticton for street drug containing high levels of fentanyl

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 11, 2022 4:47 pm
Interior Health says a drug being sold as ‘down’ is said to contain high levels of fentanyl and fentanyl-like substances. View image in full screen
Interior Health says a drug being sold as ‘down’ is said to contain high levels of fentanyl and fentanyl-like substances. Interior Health

An alert for a street-level drug containing a high level of fentanyl has been issued for Penticton.

Interior Health says the drug is being sold as ‘down,’ and that it looks like a beige chunk.

The drug is said to contain high levels of fentanyl and fentanyl-like substances.

Read more: Interior Health issues street-level drug alert for Kelowna and Vernon

The health agency says this drug comes with a high risk of overdose and death. If someone decides to consume this drug, IHA says users are advised to carry naloxone and know how to use it.

The drug alert will be in effect until June 17.

A list of steps on how to prevent an overdose can be found on the Interior Health website.

Click to play video: 'BC Coroner’s Service: More women and girls are dying from illicit drug use' BC Coroner’s Service: More women and girls are dying from illicit drug use
BC Coroner’s Service: More women and girls are dying from illicit drug use

 

