Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

London-St. Thomas jobless rate rose to 5.2% in May, StatCan says

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted June 10, 2022 10:58 am
summer london ontario sign spring View image in full screen
According to Statistics Canada, 1,400 jobs were created in May and an additional 1,300 people started claiming unemployment in London, Ont., and St. Thomas. Andrew Graham / Global News

The unemployment rate in London and St. Thomas rose to 5.2 per cent in May.

While the rate ticked up from the region’s record-low jobless rate of 4.8 per cent in April, Statistics Canada said 2,700 jobs were created in London-St. Thomas and an additional 1,300 people started claiming unemployment.

Read more: Women lead job growth as unemployment rate dips to 5.1%

According to StatCan, the participation rate in the southwest Ontario region increased to 65.8 per cent in May, up from 65.4 per cent in April.

Trending Stories

The participation rate looks and measures the size of the working-age population that is currently working or seeking employment.

Nationally, Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.1 per cent in May, slightly down from 5.2 per cent in April, the lowest unemployment rate on record.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada also added 40,000 jobs, compared with 15,300 added in April.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Jobs tagLondon Ontario tagStatistics Canada tagLdnont tagUnemployment Rate tagMay tagSt. Thomas Ontario tagParticipation rate tagLondon unemployment rate tagst. thomas unemployment rate tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers