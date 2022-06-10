London-St. Thomas jobless rate rose to 5.2% in May, StatCan says

Send this page to someone via email

The unemployment rate in London and St. Thomas rose to 5.2 per cent in May.

While the rate ticked up from the region’s record-low jobless rate of 4.8 per cent in April, Statistics Canada said 2,700 jobs were created in London-St. Thomas and an additional 1,300 people started claiming unemployment.

According to StatCan, the participation rate in the southwest Ontario region increased to 65.8 per cent in May, up from 65.4 per cent in April.

The participation rate looks and measures the size of the working-age population that is currently working or seeking employment.

Nationally, Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.1 per cent in May, slightly down from 5.2 per cent in April, the lowest unemployment rate on record.

Canada also added 40,000 jobs, compared with 15,300 added in April.