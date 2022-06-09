Okanagan weather: Showers on Thursday night, drier weekend ahead

Send this page to someone via email

The forecast for Thursday will see temperatures climb into the mid-20s, albeit under mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers.

However, the risk of rain ramps up Thursday night before easing into Friday.

Spotty sprinkles are still possible to finish the first full work week of June, with the mercury making it back into the mid-20s late in the day.

View image in full screen There is a chance of sprinkles on Friday. SkyTracker Weather

For Saturday, a mix of sun and cloud kicks off the weekend, along with an afternoon high of around 23 C.

Clouds will roll back in on Sunday, along with daytime highs being a touch cooler in the low 20s.

Pockets of rain return on Monday, dunking daytime highs back into the mid-teens before they return to the 20s by mid-week.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

