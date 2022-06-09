Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Showers on Thursday night, drier weekend ahead

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted June 9, 2022 2:24 pm
The chance of showers continues Thursday night in the Okanagan. View image in full screen
The chance of showers continues Thursday night in the Okanagan. SkyTracker Weather

The forecast for Thursday will see temperatures climb into the mid-20s, albeit under mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers.

However, the risk of rain ramps up Thursday night before easing into Friday.

Spotty sprinkles are still possible to finish the first full work week of June, with the mercury making it back into the mid-20s late in the day.

There is a chance of sprinkles on Friday. View image in full screen
There is a chance of sprinkles on Friday. SkyTracker Weather

For Saturday, a mix of sun and cloud kicks off the weekend, along with an afternoon high of around 23 C.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Clouds will roll back in on Sunday, along with daytime highs being a touch cooler in the low 20s.

Pockets of rain return on Monday, dunking daytime highs back into the mid-teens before they return to the 20s by mid-week.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagcentral okanagan tagBC weather tagsouth okanagan tagNorth Okanagan tagSunshine tagokanagan weather tagkelowna weather tagPenticton weather tagVernon Weather tagShuswap Weather tagOsoyoos Weather tagShowers tagMild Weather tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers