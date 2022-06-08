Saskatoon police charge 4 for aggravated assault, bodily harm, forced confinement

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon Police Service Serious Assault Unit has charged four people in connection with an aggravated assault early Wednesday morning.

At around 4.30 a.m. Wednesday, police received a report about a 55-year-old man in serious but stable condition, being treated in hospital.

Investigators found that the man had been stabbed and beaten in a house on the 100 block of Avenue O South.

On arriving at the residence police arrested four individuals: a 42-year-old woman, a 22-year-old woman, a 33-year-old man and a 21-year-old man without further incident.

All four are charged with aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm and forcible confinement.

