Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Saskatoon police charge 4 for aggravated assault, bodily harm, forced confinement

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted June 8, 2022 6:29 pm
Two Regina men are facing charges after a Monday morning weapons incident.
Two Regina teens were sprayed with bear mace at a school playground by three youth males. Police are requesting for any information from the public on this matter. File/ Global News

Saskatoon Police Service Serious Assault Unit has charged four people in connection with an aggravated assault early Wednesday morning.

At around 4.30 a.m. Wednesday, police received a report about a 55-year-old man in serious but stable condition, being treated in hospital.

Read more: RCMP lay 70 charges after investigation leads to ‘significant’ drug seizures in Sask, Alberta

Investigators found that the man had been stabbed and beaten in a house on the 100 block of Avenue O South.

Trending Stories

On arriving at the residence police arrested four individuals: a 42-year-old woman, a 22-year-old woman, a 33-year-old man and a 21-year-old man without further incident.

All four are charged with aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm and forcible confinement.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon board of police commissioner’s review SPS related topics and stats from 2021' Saskatoon board of police commissioner’s review SPS related topics and stats from 2021
Saskatoon board of police commissioner’s review SPS related topics and stats from 2021 – May 23, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagSaskatoon Police tagSaskatoon News tagRegina tagArrest tagRegina Crime tagcrime saskatoon tagnews regina tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers