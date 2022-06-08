Innisfil man charged after threats made online: police

An Innisfil man has been charged in connection with an investigation into online threats, police say.
In a press release, the South Simcoe Police Service said officers launched an investigation into threatening comments posted on YouTube.
Police said on June 7, a man was arrested at a home in Innisfil.
Trending Stories
According to police, 44-year-old William McLean has been charged with five counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, unauthorized possession of a weapon and firearm or weapon possession contrary to prohibition order.
Police said McLean was held for a bail hearing.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments