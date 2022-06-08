London, Ont. councillors approve $1M boost to help ‘set the tone right’ in city’s downtown core

London councillors voted unanimously to endorse a $1-million funding boost to quickly add upgrades to the city’s Core Area Action Plan.

The funding request was discussed during Tuesday night’s strategic priorities and policy committee meeting and looks to “set the tone right” downtown as it recovers from the pandemic.

“The core plan includes Richmond Row, it includes the downtown, it includes Old East Village, and it includes Midtown. So, seeing that we’re looking at opportunities outside of Dundas Place I think is a plus,” said Ward 13 Coun. John Fyfe-Millar.

The planned upgrades include:

Adding two new bylaw officers in expanding the ‘coordinated informed response’ team.

Introducing new events and activities outside of Dundas Place to bring people, such as families, seniors and more, back to the core.

Create the ‘London Lunches’ gift card program to promote local restaurants.

Boost security grants for businesses to prevent break-ins and vandalism.

Promotion and marketing expansion to keep the public informed on work being done in the core.

“We were looking at things that we could on-board very quicky and be a one-time investment,” said Kelly Scherr, deputy city manager, environment and infrastructure at the City of London. “So, investing into more social services and additional policing takes a fair bit of lead time to get there, whereas we thought our ambassador’s (bylaw officers) may be an opportunity to help support the term to more activity.”

Additionally, during Tuesday’s committee meeting, Ward 4 Coun. Jesse Helmer said he was skeptical of the plan’s London Lunches campaign.

“I think as soon as people are back in the office working, they’re going to be out at their favourite lunch spots. I’m not sure if an incentive is needed to make that happen,” said Helmer. “If we’re giving money to people to help them buy food, I think it should probably go to people who don’t have a great job downtown already.”

Scott Mathers, deputy city manager, planning and economic development, said the gift card program was designed to encourage people to get “back on the street” by providing an incentive while working with businesses in the core.

“We’ve done a lot of work in trying to get people here in the evenings, a lot of success in evenings and weekends, and this was the thought in trying to get people here during the daytime,” said Mathers.

Helmer added that he “will support it because I think it’ll help get people connected into the restaurants for now. Hopefully, it’s successful in doing that.”

In regard to adding new events and activities outside of Dundas Place, city staff noted that crowds returning to public events, such as Sunfest, will be monitored to see if turnout rates return to normal levels established before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fyfe-Millar added that 16 new businesses have opened downtown this year.

He said that not only getting more Londoners back to the core, but also addressing what’s keeping them away is crucial to the area action plan.

“The things on this list will be extremely impactful in the short term to the downtown core,” said Fyfe-Millar.