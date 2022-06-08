Menu

Crime

Woman sexually assaulted while walking her child in Kitchener on Tuesday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 8, 2022 12:02 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they are continuing to investigate a sexual assault which occurred in the Pioneer Park area of Kitchener on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, a woman was walking with her child near Doon Village Road and Pioneer Drive at around lunchtime when a man came up behind her and sexually assaulted her.

Police describe the suspect as having black hair, brown eyes and a beard. He was said to be wearing a black baseball hat, grey sweater and black surgical mask and carrying a black backpack.

They are asking anyone with surveillance footage from the area, or who may have information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8348 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

