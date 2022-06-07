Menu

Canada

Edmonton police seek tips as they try to find missing woman with cognitive disability

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 7, 2022 10:55 pm
In a news release issued Tuesday, police said 35-year-old Megan Mackenzie was last seen at the Hope Mission in downtown Edmonton on the morning of June 2. View image in full screen
In a news release issued Tuesday, police said 35-year-old Megan Mackenzie was last seen at the Hope Mission in downtown Edmonton on the morning of June 2. Supplied by EPS

Police are asking Edmontonians for tips if they come across a missing woman who they say “has extensive health conditions and is a person with a cognitive disability.”

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said 35-year-old Megan Mackenzie was last seen at the Hope Mission in downtown Edmonton on the morning of June 2.

“(She) is not familiar with the downtown core and does not use transit,” police said, noting that Mackenzie is known to walk with a limp.

According to police, Mackenzie was last seen wearing a jacket (pictured in the photo below), grey sweatpants that say “Central Perk,” a black T-shirt and grey shoes.

She is five-foot-four and has blue eyes, brown hair and a thin build.

“Police are concerned for her safety and well-being.”

Anyone with any information about Mackenzie’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

