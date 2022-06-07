Electronics stolen after break-in at Port Hope elementary school: police

Send this page to someone via email

A number of electronics are among items reported stolen following a break-in at an elementary school in Port Hope on the weekend.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, officers on Monday morning responded to a reported break-in at the Ganaraska Trail Public School on Percival Street.

Police say the school’s principal and a custodian discovered a break-in had occurred at some point in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 4.

Investigators determined entry was made through a main floor window.

Among the items reported stolen are computers, iPads and speakers. Police say a full list of items has yet to be compiled.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Port Hope police at 905-885-8123 ext. 142, or email phps@phps.on.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.