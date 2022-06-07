Menu

Crime

Man charged after bomb threat made, employee assaulted at southwest London store: police

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted June 7, 2022 1:12 pm
london police badge patch file View image in full screen
The investigation stems from the incidents surrounding an arrest on early Sunday morning. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

An investigation into a bomb threat and assault at a southwest London, Ont., store on Sunday has resulted in charges being laid against a 25-year-old man, London police said Tuesday.

Investigators say the incident began shortly before 3 p.m. when a man entered a store located in the 200 block of Southdale Road East near Wharncliffe Road and produced a threatening note.

Police say the man had left before they arrived, noting the initial call was for a possible bomb threat.

Officers at the scene searched the area and found nothing, but say the man returned to the store less than three hours later, around 5:45 p.m., and assaulted an employee and uttered threats.

A 25-year-old London man was arrested nearby and charged with assault and uttering threats of death or bodily harm.

The employee suffered minor injuries in the incident, and police say they and the suspect did not know each other.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

