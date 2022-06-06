Police make arrest after Toronto stabbing injures man

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed on Monday night.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Don Mills Road and Saint Dennis Drive, near the Ontario Science Centre.

Police found a man with injuries and paramedics took him to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the tweet.

Toronto police said one person is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

There is no word on the age of the victim or the events leading up to the stabbing.

Police did not release details about the suspect.

STABBING:

Don Mills Rd & St. Dennis Dr

– reports that someone has been stabbed

– police o/s

– officers located a male w/injuries

– @TorontoMedics – took patient to hospital w/ non-life threatening injuries

– officers have 1 person in custody

– ongoing investigation#GO1072255

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 7, 2022