Crime

Police make arrest after Toronto stabbing injures man

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 6, 2022 10:22 pm
A Toronto police SUV cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto police SUV cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed on Monday night.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Don Mills Road and Saint Dennis Drive, near the Ontario Science Centre.

Police found a man with injuries and paramedics took him to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the tweet.

Read more: Man, 24, charged in connection with violent robbery at Toronto store: police

Toronto police said one person is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

There is no word on the age of the victim or the events leading up to the stabbing.

Police did not release details about the suspect.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
