3 people in custody, heavy police presence in Mississauga: Peel police

Three people are in custody and there is a “heavy police presence” in Mississauga, officers say.
In a tweet just after 4 p.m. on Monday, Peel Regional Police said officers were in the area of Mississauga Road and Burnhamthorpe Road for an “ongoing investigation.”
Police said three people were in custody.
According to police, there is a “heavy police presence” in the area.
It was not immediately clear what the investigation was in regards to.
However, Peel Regional Police told Global News officers were continuing to look for a fourth suspect.
-more to come…
