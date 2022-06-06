3 people in custody, heavy police presence in Mississauga: Peel police

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are in custody and there is a “heavy police presence” in Mississauga, officers say.

In a tweet just after 4 p.m. on Monday, Peel Regional Police said officers were in the area of Mississauga Road and Burnhamthorpe Road for an “ongoing investigation.”

Police said three people were in custody.

Read more: Police charge man after he allegedly boarded Toronto bus with handgun

According to police, there is a “heavy police presence” in the area.

It was not immediately clear what the investigation was in regards to.

However, Peel Regional Police told Global News officers were continuing to look for a fourth suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

-more to come…

POLICE INVESTIGATION:

– Mississauga Rd & Burnhamthorpe Rd #Mississauga

– Officers in the area for an ongoing investigation

– 3 individuals in custody

– Heave police presence in area

– More info to follow

– C/R at 3:22 p.m.

– PR22-0190135 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) June 6, 2022