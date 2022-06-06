Menu

Crime

3 people in custody, heavy police presence in Mississauga: Peel police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 6, 2022 4:49 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Three people are in custody and there is a “heavy police presence” in Mississauga, officers say.

In a tweet just after 4 p.m. on Monday, Peel Regional Police said officers were in the area of Mississauga Road and Burnhamthorpe Road for an “ongoing investigation.”

Police said three people were in custody.

Read more: Police charge man after he allegedly boarded Toronto bus with handgun

According to police, there is a “heavy police presence” in the area.

It was not immediately clear what the investigation was in regards to.

Trending Stories

However, Peel Regional Police told Global News officers were continuing to look for a fourth suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

-more to come…

Crime Mississauga peel regional police

