Former Hamilton pastor with Oakville-area church facing sexual assault charge: police

A Hamilton pastor, accused of sexual misconduct by a GTHA church in December 2021, is facing a sexual assault charge in a police investigation.

Hamilton police say the accused was a primary teaching pastor at the Meeting House Church from 1996 to 2021 and that the time period is the subject of a probe that may involve other victims.

Investigators say Bruxy Cavey, 57, is expected to face a judge on June 27 to answer to the sexual assault charge.

The Meeting House, headquartered in Oakville, is an Anabaptist church with 19 regional sites in the Greater Toronto Hamilton Area (GTHA).

Cavey resigned from the church on March 3 following an independent external investigation into the misconduct allegations.

In an early March letter to constituents, the organization said it had opted to put Cavey on leave after a meeting with board members.

“Having carefully reviewed the investigator’s report, our Board unanimously decided to ask Bruxy to resign from his role at The Meeting House effective immediately,” chair of the overseers board Maggie John said in the post.

Cavey’s responded to the accusations on his website following the church’s investigation and admitted to “an extramarital affair.”

His website says the pastor is married with children and the author of a best-selling Gospel book.

Detectives are seeking information about others who may be victims of sexual violence.

“There is no statute of limitations for sexual offences, and offenders can be prosecuted well after the date of the offence,” Hamilton police said in a release.

Information can be provided directly to Hamilton police or anonymously with Crime Stoppers.