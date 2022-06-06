Significant rain expected in Waterloo Region and Guelph on Monday and Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

If you are headed out on Monday, don’t forget your umbrella as Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Guelph, Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

The agency is warning that the area will receive significant amounts of rainfall on Monday and into Tuesday.

It says that Guelph, Waterloo Region and Wellington County are forecast to see between 25 and 50 mm of rainfall, though there could be more amounts in some areas.

Environment Canada says that showers and thunderstorms are expected to pass through the region as a westerly cold front arrives in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

The agency says the wet weather will come to an end on Tuesday.