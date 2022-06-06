Menu

Canada

Significant rain expected in Waterloo Region and Guelph on Monday and Tuesday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 6, 2022 9:06 am
If you are headed out on Monday, don't forget your umbrella as Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Guelph, Waterloo Region and Wellington County.
If you are headed out on Monday, don’t forget your umbrella as Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Guelph, Waterloo Region and Wellington County. Getty Images

If you are headed out on Monday, don’t forget your umbrella as Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Guelph, Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

The agency is warning that the area will receive significant amounts of rainfall on Monday and into Tuesday.

Read more: Cleanup from Saturday’s deadly storm will last into June in Kitchener, Cambridge, Waterloo

It says that Guelph, Waterloo Region and Wellington County are forecast to see between 25 and 50 mm of rainfall, though there could be more amounts in some areas.

Environment Canada says that showers and thunderstorms are expected to pass through the region as a westerly cold front arrives in the area.

Read more: Toronto records new temperature high for May 31, beats 78-year-old temperature record

The agency says the wet weather will come to an end on Tuesday.

