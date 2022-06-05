Police find suspect vehicle in unprovoked stabbing

Edmonton police have recovered a vehicle involved in an unprovoked attack in the southeast Saturday.
Police said a man approached another man in Weinlos Park around 4:30 p.m., stabbed him and fled.
The 36-year-old victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said the two did not know each other.
Investigators were searching for a silver Cavalier in connection with the attack and said in a news release Sunday that it had been found.
Police continue to investigate.
