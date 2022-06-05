Police find suspect vehicle in unprovoked stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police have recovered a vehicle involved in an unprovoked attack in the southeast Saturday.

Police said a man approached another man in Weinlos Park around 4:30 p.m., stabbed him and fled.

The 36-year-old victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the two did not know each other.

View image in full screen The suspect vehicle was recovered on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Investigators were searching for a silver Cavalier in connection with the attack and said in a news release Sunday that it had been found.

Police continue to investigate.