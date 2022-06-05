Menu

Crime

Police find suspect vehicle in unprovoked stabbing

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted June 5, 2022 7:06 pm
Weinlos Park in Edmonton June 5, 2022. View image in full screen
Weinlos Park in Edmonton June 5, 2022. Global News

Edmonton police have recovered a vehicle involved in an unprovoked attack in the southeast Saturday.

Police said a man approached another man in Weinlos Park around 4:30 p.m., stabbed him and fled.

The 36-year-old victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the two did not know each other.

The suspect vehicle was recovered on Sunday, June 5, 2022. View image in full screen
The suspect vehicle was recovered on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Investigators were searching for a silver Cavalier in connection with the attack and said in a news release Sunday that it had been found.

Police continue to investigate.

