Hamilton Bulldogs bounce back to even OHL Championship

Avery Hayes scored two goals and added two assists to power the Hamilton Bulldogs to a 5-4 win over the Windsor Spitfires in Game 2 of the Ontario Hockey League Championship Sunday afternoon.

The victory evens the OHL final at one game apiece after Windsor upset Hamilton 4-3 in overtime on Friday night.

Hayes’ first goal of the game in front of 4,878 fans at Hamilton’s FirstOntario Centre put the Dogs ahead 2-1 with 5:39 to play in the first period.

Dynamic duo back at it again pic.twitter.com/UygsZSm3XR — Xyz – Hamilton Bulldogs (@BulldogsOHL) June 5, 2022

Louka Henault opened the scoring for Windsor less than five minutes into the first period before Mason McTavish pulled Hamilton even with his 11th playoff goal.

The Bulldogs made it a 4-1 game midway through the second period when Hayes recorded is second tally of the afternoon and 11th of the playoffs.

Both teams traded goals before the second frame expired with Windsor’s Matthew Maggio and Hamilton Arber Xhekaj finding the back of the net.

The Spitfires, who snapped Hamilton’s 22-game winning streak, including 12 straight in the post-season – on Friday, turned the game into a nail biter late in the third period.

Andrew Perrott and Maggio scored 36 seconds apart with about five minutes to play to make it a one goal game but the Dogs held on for the victory.

Game 3 is scheduled for Friday night in Windsor.

OHL Championship Schedule

Game 1, Fri., June 3 at Hamilton (Spitfires 4, Bulldogs 3 OT)

Game 2 , Sun., June 5 at Hamilton (Bulldogs 5, Spitfires 4)

Game 3, Mon., June 6 at Windsor, 7:00pm

Game 4, Fri., June 10 at Windsor, 7:00pm

Game 5, Sun., June 12 at Hamilton, 2:00pm*

Game 6, Mon., June 13 at Windsor, 7:00pm*

Game 7, Wed., June 15 at Hamilton, 7:00pm*

*if necessary

