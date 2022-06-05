2 women killed in head-on collision near Bartibog, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in New Brunswick said two women, aged 72 and 55, have died after a two-vehicle collision near Bartibog, N.B., on Saturday.

Officers, along with members of Ambulance New Brunswick and City of Miramichi Fire Department, were called to the scene at around 1:40 p.m. on Route 8.

“The collision is believed to have occurred when the car, travelling southbound on Route 8, crossed the centreline, which resulted in a head-on collision with the pickup truck, travelling northbound,” RCMP said in a news release Sunday.

The two women travelling in the car — both from Dieppe, N.B. — were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck, who was the sole occupant, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s office are assisting with the investigation. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine both individuals’ exact cause of death,” RCMP said.

The collision remains under investigation.