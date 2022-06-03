Menu

Crime

18-year-old charged in connection with fatal Brampton crash: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 3, 2022 3:54 pm
Police say an 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal collision in Brampton. View image in full screen
Police say an 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal collision in Brampton. Global News / Marc Cormier

An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal collision in Brampton, police say.

In a press release, Peel Regional Police said on April 13 at around 8:20 p.m., a 60-year-old man from Brampton was driving through the intersection of Countryside Drive and Mcvean Drive when he collided with another vehicle.

Police said the passenger of the first vehicle — a 61-year-old woman — was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

Officers said the driver of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision.

Read more: Woman dead after two-vehicle collision in Brampton: police

Accoridng to police, on June 2, the 18-year-old driver of the second vehicle was arrested and charged.

Police said Inderdeep Singh Kandola was charged with dangerous operation causing death.

Officers said he was released and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage of the incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

