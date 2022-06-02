Child, infant critically injured in collision with semi north of Grande Prairie

Send this page to someone via email

Two children were airlifted to Edmonton in critical condition after a collision northwest of Edmonton on Wednesday evening.

The crash happened at 5 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 2 and Highway 49 in the village of Rycroft, which is about 70 kilometres north of Grande Prairie in the Peace River region.

RCMP from the nearby town of Spirit River, along with emergency services, responded to the crash between a semi truck and a passenger vehicle.

The semi was reportedly travelling east on Highway 49 and collided with a small car that was going north on Highway 2.

The woman driving the car was taken to a local hospital, while RCMP said a youth and infant passenger in the car were airlifted to an Edmonton hospital in critical condition.

STAR-5 (Grande Prairie) has been dispatched for a scene call emergency in the Rycroft, AB area. — STARS air ambulance (@STARSambulance) June 1, 2022

The man driving the semi was not injured.

Any witnesses, or anyone with dash-cam footage of the crash, is asked to call the Spirit River RCMP Detachment at 780-864-3525.

Anonymous info can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.