Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 charged after loaded gun found during central Hamilton traffic stop

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 1, 2022 11:48 am
Police seized a loaded Glock firearm from two men following an early morning traffic stop on June 1, 2022. View image in full screen
Police seized a loaded Glock firearm from two men following an early morning traffic stop on June 1, 2022. Global News

Two men are facing multiple charges after police seized a loaded firearm and a small quantity of crack cocaine during a central Hamilton traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

Hamilton police (HPS) say a sedan travelling westbound on King Street East was stopped near Emerald Street North around 3 a.m. due to a malfunctioning rear licence plate light.

Read more: Two sent to hospital after fire at a home on the Hamilton mountain

“A search of the vehicle and persons within it, produced a small amount of crack cocaine, bullets and a loaded Glock firearm,” Const. Indy Bharaj said in a release.

Trending Stories

A 25-year-old from Toronto is facing 10 charges in all including unauthorized possession of firearm and posession of cannabis for the purpose of selling.

Story continues below advertisement

The other man, also 25, from Hamilton is facing four similar charges including possession of cocaine.

Click to play video: 'How to prepare your home for extreme weather events' How to prepare your home for extreme weather events
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton tagHamilton news tagTraffic Stop tagHamilton Police Service tagdrugs seized tagking street east tagemerald street north tagglock firearm tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers