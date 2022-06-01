2 charged after loaded gun found during central Hamilton traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

Two men are facing multiple charges after police seized a loaded firearm and a small quantity of crack cocaine during a central Hamilton traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

Hamilton police (HPS) say a sedan travelling westbound on King Street East was stopped near Emerald Street North around 3 a.m. due to a malfunctioning rear licence plate light.

“A search of the vehicle and persons within it, produced a small amount of crack cocaine, bullets and a loaded Glock firearm,” Const. Indy Bharaj said in a release.

A 25-year-old from Toronto is facing 10 charges in all including unauthorized possession of firearm and posession of cannabis for the purpose of selling.

The other man, also 25, from Hamilton is facing four similar charges including possession of cocaine.