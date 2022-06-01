Toronto police looking for missing elopee, warn ‘do not approach’

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are looking for a missing elopee and are asking anyone who may spot him to call 911 and not approach him.

An elopee is a person who is subject to detention at a psychiatric facility but is “absent without leave.”

Kalib Dufty, 33, was last seen on Tuesday in the King Street West and Cowan Avenue area.

Police said Dufty was found not criminally responsible for second-degree murder.

He is described as five feet eight inches, about 160 pounds, and with a slim build and brown dreadlocks.

Police said he is currently bound by a “warrant of committal” which is issued by the Ontario Review Board when a person is found NCR in court and the person is in the custody of a provincial psychiatric hospital and subject to abide by certain conditions.

Investigators said they are concerned for his safety, and advise people not to approach him, but instead police if they see him.