London police arrest man after vehicle driven at officers

A Strathroy man faces multiple charges after London police say a vehicle was driven at officers, almost hitting them, on Monday evening.

At approximately 9:10 p.m., police were on Baseline Road West near Wharncliffe Road South concerning an investigation when an unknown man approached them, they said.

Police say the man yelled at the officers, spat on one of the cruisers and walked away.

The suspect then reportedly returned in a motor vehicle, driving it through the parking lot towards the officers at a high speed.

Police say the officers jumped out of the way of the moving car before the suspect stopped the vehicle and approached the officers.

As the suspect was arrested, officers said he resisted and became combative.

One of the officers used a stun gun and the suspect was arrested, police say.

Daniel Michael Djordjevic, 31, of Strathroy, has been charged with the dangerous operation of a conveyance and resisting arrest.

One officer sustained minor injuries, police say.

Djordjevic has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in London court on July 11 concerning the charges.