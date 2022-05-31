Menu

Crime

London police arrest man after vehicle driven at officers

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted May 31, 2022 2:29 pm
London, Ont., police stock image, Sept. 11, 2021. View image in full screen
London, Ont., police stock image, Sept. 11, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

A Strathroy man faces multiple charges after London police say a vehicle was driven at officers, almost hitting them, on Monday evening.

At approximately 9:10 p.m., police were on Baseline Road West near Wharncliffe Road South concerning an investigation when an unknown man approached them, they said.

Police say the man yelled at the officers, spat on one of the cruisers and walked away.

The suspect then reportedly returned in a motor vehicle, driving it through the parking lot towards the officers at a high speed.

Police say the officers jumped out of the way of the moving car before the suspect stopped the vehicle and approached the officers.

Read more: National handgun ‘freeze’ among new firearm regulations proposed by Ottawa

As the suspect was arrested, officers said he resisted and became combative.

One of the officers used a stun gun and the suspect was arrested, police say.

Daniel Michael Djordjevic, 31, of Strathroy, has been charged with the dangerous operation of a conveyance and resisting arrest.

One officer sustained minor injuries, police say.

Djordjevic has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in London court on July 11 concerning the charges.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
