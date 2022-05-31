London, Ont. police arrest suspect in metal pole assault

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police arrested a man in connection with an assault reported in the downtown core Monday morning.

On May 30 at approximately 6:45 a.m., a pedestrian was walking to a bus stop in the area of Richmond Street and Dundas Street when he was approached by a man holding a metal pole.

The suspect assaulted the victim multiple times with the pole before fleeing the scene.

He was arrested nearby shortly after the incident.

The victim did not sustain any injuries.

The victim and suspect did not know each other.

Deionte Lord, 25, has been charged with assault with a weapon.

According to police, the accused remains in custody and is expected to appear in London court on June 1.