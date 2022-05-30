Menu

Crime

Police seek 2 suspects wanted in connection with fatal Toronto assault

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 30, 2022 5:06 pm
Police have identified the victim as 34-year-old Jason Rumley from Caledon, Ont. View image in full screen
Police have identified the victim as 34-year-old Jason Rumley from Caledon, Ont. Toronto Police / Handout

Police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said on May 22 just before 9:30 p.m., officers received report of a medical call outside 232 Queen Street West.

Police said a man was assaulted by two other men.

Officers said the man suffered life-threatening injuries to his head and was taken to hospital by paramedics.

Police said on May 24, the victim was pronounced deceased in hospital.

He has been identified as 34-year-old Jason Rumley from Caledon.

Police are now searching for two men in their late 20s to early 30s, standing between five-feet-ten-inches and six-feet tall.

Both men have an “average build,” police said.

According to police, the force’s homicide and missing persons unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information who may have witnessed the incident or who may have surveillance video is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

