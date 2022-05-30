Menu

Canada

Cambridge schools closed by power outage will reopen on Tuesday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 30, 2022 4:00 pm
The sign in front of the Waterloo Region District School Board's Education Centre. View image in full screen
The sign in front of the Waterloo Region District School Board's Education Centre. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Two Cambridge schools that were closed by a power outage on Monday will reopen on Tuesday, according to the Waterloo Region District School Board.

The board said Clemens Mill Public School and Saginaw Public School, which are both located on Saginaw Parkway, were closed on Monday due to an unscheduled power outage.

Read more: Cambridge high school briefly placed under hold and secure Thursday, WRDSB says

“Early today, our school(s) experienced a power outage, which the hydro company has been working to address,” an email from the board said.

Trending Stories

“As a result of their hard work, our school will be open as usual tomorrow morning.”

Read more: Nominations open for municipal elections in Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo

The outage also closed extended day and youth development programs, which are also expected to reopen on Tuesday.

