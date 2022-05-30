Cambridge schools closed by power outage will reopen on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Two Cambridge schools that were closed by a power outage on Monday will reopen on Tuesday, according to the Waterloo Region District School Board.

The board said Clemens Mill Public School and Saginaw Public School, which are both located on Saginaw Parkway, were closed on Monday due to an unscheduled power outage.

“Early today, our school(s) experienced a power outage, which the hydro company has been working to address,” an email from the board said.

“As a result of their hard work, our school will be open as usual tomorrow morning.”

The outage also closed extended day and youth development programs, which are also expected to reopen on Tuesday.